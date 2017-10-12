Asheville airport terminal reopens after FBI, bomb squad determined unattended bag was not a threat

The FBI and the bomb squad was once again called to the Asheville Regional Airport after a suspicious package was found, according to a spokesperson for the airport.

Tina Kinsey said a portion of the terminal was shut down after an unattended bag was discovered Thursday. She said Asheville Airport police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation responded.

Kinsey said the bag was investigated and did not contain any suspicious items.

Investigators cleared the scene around noon and the terminal was reopened.

Less than a week earlier, the FBI said a man left a jar containing explosive materials at the airport.

Court documents show the man admitted to leaving the device at the airport because he was ready to fight a war on US soil.

READ MORE: FBI: Man admitted to leaving 'IED' outside airport, was 'ready to fight a war on US soil'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.