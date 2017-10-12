Tryon's emergency sirens were not activated during tornado

Emergency management officials in Tryon, NC confirmed that the siren was not active during the tornado event on Sunday.

According to Communications Supervisor Blake Arledge, the siren was not active because the National Weather Service did not issue a tornado warning.

Arledge also said there must be a tornado warning issued for the area or a confirmed sighting of a tornado before the siren can be activated.

He said the siren is tested four times a year. The siren has to be physically activated and there is always someone in the building to activate it if needed.

According to Arledge, the tornado siren activation policy was created to prevent false alarms. He said the siren was put in place to ensure the safety of the public.

Arledge maintained that the National Weather Service does a great job of communicating with dispatch, but this was not a predicted weather event.

On Thursday, Andrew Kimball, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told FOX that though a tornado warning was not issued for Tryon, the agency did issue a severe thunderstorm warning with a "Tornado Possible" tag at the bottom.

Kimball said he couldn't say for sure why the sirens did not go off, and said Polk County Emergency Management would have more information on their policy concerning sounding the sirens.

We are reaching out to Polk County Emergency Management for additional comment.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.