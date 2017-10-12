Aerial video offers surreal look at fire damage as USPS mail truck makes deliveries in California

An aerial cinematographer in California captured some incredible video of a postal carrier attempting to deliver mail to a neighborhood that has been completely leveled by the wildfires.

Fires have ravaged Northern California's wine country since Sunday night, killing at least 23 people and destroying at least 3,500 structures, authorities said. Hundreds of people are missing.

Aerial cinematographer Douglas Thron posted the powerful drone footage on YouTube Wednesday, showing a USPS mail truck making deliveries in the a fire-ravaged Santa Rosa community.

“My main reason for filming it was to get across that this wasn't just a typical fire. It's of epic proportions and is still going and literally leveling everything in its path. Never seen anything like it before,” Thron stated.

On Facebook, he wrote that the footage shows “One of the most bizarre things I’ve ever seen while filming a disaster area.”

Thron asked people who view his video to also visit the Santa Rosa Fire Department's website to learn how to help.

The San Jose Mercury News reported that the USPS was honoring the requests of a few customers who asked for their mail to be left in their mailboxes because they were being allowed back in the area to get some personal items.

