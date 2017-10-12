SLED confirms Greenwood County Sheriff's Office being investigated

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Thursday that the agency was investigating allegations against the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office requested the investigation, according to a spokesperson for SLED.

Thursday afternoon, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly told FOX that he'd requested a SLED investigation into whether any laws had been violated after he received a complaint from someone who said the Sheriff's Office had been purchasing supplies from a business partially owned by one of its employees.

The Sheriff's statement read as follows:

I received a complaint from an individual alleging that my office was purchasing supplies/materials from a business in which the Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant John Long is part owner. I have verified that the Greenwood Sheriff’s Office has made purchases from this business. To determine if any laws have been violated by anyone associated with these purchases, I have requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division investigate the incident. In the meantime, I have placed Lieutenant John Long on administrative leave until SLED completes its investigation. Lieutenant John Long has done a very good job for the Sheriff’s Office while I have been in office. Since SLED has agreed to investigate, it would be inappropriate for me to make further comments.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.