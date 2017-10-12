Cloudy with showers Friday, drying out for the weekend

Clouds and showers will move in for Friday, but the rain won’t be heavy or all that widespread. The weekend will by dry and warm, before some much cooler air moves in for next week.

Clouds will increase tonight with lows dropping to 66 in the Upstate and 63 in the mountains. Friday will be cloudy with scattered light rain and drizzle in the morning, then just cloudy during the afternoon and evening. Highs will only get into the low to mid 70s, so at least the clouds will bring a less-hot day!

Shower chances are pretty low by the weekend, but a stray sprinkle is possible Saturday morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday area-wide.

A cold front will move in late Sunday night into Monday. That will first bring some scattered showers and clouds, then a cool northwest breeze will usher in some REAL fall air! By Tuesday highs will only get into the 60s and our lows will drop into the 40s by Tuesday night in the mountains AND upstate!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.