Cooler and cloudy today, warmer for the weekend

Generally cloudy today, keeping highs in the low to mid 70s. Tonight, slowly the clouds begin to break apart with lows in the 60s.

Shower chances are pretty low by the weekend, but a stray sprinkle is possible Saturday morning, especially in western NC. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and upper 70s to low 80s on Sunday area-wide.

A cold front will move in late Sunday night into Monday. This will first bring some scattered showers and clouds, then a cool northwest breeze will usher in some REAL fall air! By Tuesday highs will only get into the 60s and our lows will drop into the 40s by Tuesday night in the mountains AND Upstate!

