Police: Bluetooth can be used to detect card skimmers at ATM, gas pumps

A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a Campobello homeowner has been charged with murder after shooting and killing an Inman woman Wednesday evening.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a Campobello homeowner has been charged with murder after shooting and killing an Inman woman Wednesday evening.More >
SWAT was activated and responded to a scene in Belton, said officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
SWAT was activated and responded to a scene in Belton, said officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a person was found shot to death Thursday morning at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a person was found shot to death Thursday morning at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Cowpens man died Wednesday after being injured in a motorcycle crash involving a deer on October 5.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Cowpens man died Wednesday after being injured in a motorcycle crash involving a deer on October 5.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's office has launched an investigation after a person was found shot to death at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's office has launched an investigation after a person was found shot to death at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >