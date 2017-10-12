Deputies: One shot overnight at Greenville Co. hotel

Deputies responded to an Upstate hotel overnight for reports of a shooting.

According to officials with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the call came in around 3:33 a.m. Thursday.

Deputies responded to Economy Inn at 3905 Augusta Road where they found one male gunshot victim. They said the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and is expected to recover.

There are no details on any suspects in the shooting at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

