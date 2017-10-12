Coroner: One dead, another injured in Anderson Co. crash

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said one person dead and another injured after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2:15 p.m. Troopers said it happened along Dobbins Bridge Road and Huitt Road.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the roadway was blocked due to the crash.

Troopers said a 2007 Toyota was traveling west on Dobbins Bridge Road as a 2008 Chevy was traveling east on Dobbins Bridge Road.

The Toyota crossed the center line, striking the Chevy head-on.

Troopers said the driver of the Toyota died from injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy was injured and transported by EMS to AnMed.

