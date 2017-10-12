Coroner: One dead, another injured in Anderson Co. crash

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said one person dead and another injured after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just before 2:15 p.m. Troopers said it happened along Dobbins Bridge Road and Huitt Road.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said the roadway was blocked due to the crash.

The coroner's office was still on scene as of 3:35 p.m.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.