Troopers report injuries in Anderson Co. four-wheeler accident

Troopers reported injuries in a crash involving a four-wheeler Thursday afternoon.

The call came in just before 3 p.m. Troopers said it happened along Major Road at Rube Ashley Road in Belton.

According to troopers, the driver is a 19 year-old male.

Troopers said the four-wheeler was traveling on the roadway when a suspected mechanical failure caused the vehicle to hit a ditch.

The driver was ejected from the four-wheeler, troopers said.

Troopers said the driver was flown to Greenville Health System.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.