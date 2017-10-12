Troopers call off pursuit after driver speeds through work zone along I-85

Troopers said a vehicle pursuit was called off on Thursday after a driver sped through a work zone along I-85.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a driver was speeding down I-85 N when the pursuit was initiated.

Troopers said the driver drove through a work zone. That's when a Highway Patrol supervisor decided to call off the pursuit because due to the risk of causing injuries by driving into the work zone.

