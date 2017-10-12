National Institute of Corrections reveals findings of Anderson County criminal justice system assessment

National Institute of Corrections releases findings on jail and judicial system assessment to Anderson Co. citizens, community leaders (FOX Carolina: 10/12/17).

National Institute of Corrections releases findings on jail and judicial system assessment to Anderson Co. citizens, community leaders (FOX Carolina: 10/12/17).

National Institute of Corrections releases findings on jail and judicial system assessment to Anderson Co. citizens, community leaders (FOX Carolina: 10/12/17).

A group of citizens, community stakeholders, and law enforcement gathered inside the Anderson County Council Chambers on Thursday morning to hear the results of an assessment of Anderson County's criminal justice system.

Among the group was George West, a citizen who said it's important for the entire community to be part of this conversation.

"Often times people complain about what's not happening. This is an opportunity for people to become involved," said West.

About 6 months ago, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said he commissioned the group National Institute of Corrections to help assess the problems within the criminal justice system, including the overcrowding problem at the county jail.

"There's some dangerous issues going on at the jail, overcrowding issues and everything else... But, I don't want the burden of having to build a new jail. So, what are alternatives, if there are any, what are some steps we can take to move our county forward?" said McBride.

The NIC suggested to start with a criminal justice counsel, including people from all different organizations and citizens, to help move the county forward with a plan to address the issues they found.

The main issues the NIC reported finding were inefficiencies in case processing, overcrowding at the jail, lack of services for persons with mental health and substance abuse and no focused mission among the key players.

Sheriff McBride said that is something that players among the criminal justice system began working on months ago.

"Several of the agencies that are in the criminal justice field have really come together over the last 6 months and really said hey, there's been a problem of communication between all of us for so long it's time we all need to be in sync," said McBride.

Sheriff McBride said the NIC will continue to help as the community comes together in the future for more forums on the matter.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.