Asheville PD: Driver killed in morning crash on Airport Rd

Officials with the Asheville Police Department said a driver is dead after a crash Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 5:50 a.m. along Airport Road in Asheville.

Police said a Honda had entered the turn lane to make a left onto Old Shoals Road when a Subaru station wagon traveling southwest on Airport Road struck the Honda after drifting into the turn lane.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Mission Hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the Subaru station wagon succumbed to his injures at the scene of the crash. The deceased driver has been identified as 41-year-old John Wesley Williams IV of Asheville.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

