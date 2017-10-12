Boeing executives soar into Upstate to promote advance manufacturing

Upstate high school students got a quick course on the future this week.

"I can do so much in Greenville," Idriana McKinney said.

She's a 17-year-old student at Mauldin High School who has an A in math.

"100 in math as a matter of fact," she said with a smile.

She and other students from Christ Church, Carolina High School, and Legacy Charter could be future manufacturing innovators. That's why companies want to keep them in South Carolina.

"I didn't know we- you know, economically were so strong," McKinney said.

Students got information about advanced manufacturing and possible careers during a presentation on Thursday. One of the presenters, Lindsay Leonard, is senior director of government operations with Boeing South Carolina.

"It's part of a program that we like to call Boeing Days," Leonard explained. "It's an outreach for STEM education, advanced manufacturing, technology innovation."

Leonard and other Boeing executives took a tour of the Center for Manufacturing Innovation and CUICAR in Greenville.

"What the U.S. manufacturing grew up out of the Industrial Age is not what it is today," Leonard said.

She says Boeing South Carolina, which is located in North Charleston, has partnerships with several companies and nearly 20 suppliers in Greenville County.

"Our annual supplier last year in Greenville County alone was over 82 million dollars," she said."A strong Boeing means a strong community. So, it became that multiplier affect."

For a student like McKinney who excels at math, a career and some innovation could equal a competitive salary - and that just makes sense.

