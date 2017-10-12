Teen with autism believed to be missing is now home safe after miscommunication with parents

Deputies were searching for a teen believed to be missing in Greenville County for a short time on Thursday.

Dispatchers said the teen was 13-years-old and had autism.

The teen was missing from Otago Place in Greenville, said dispatch.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene said just before 7 p.m. that the teen had not really been missing. It was, instead, a miscommunication between the 13-year-old and one of the teen's parents.

The teen had just gone for a walk around the neighborhood, and is now back home.

