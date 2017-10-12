Easley FD on scene of incident in Pickens Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Easley FD on scene of incident in Pickens Co.

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Easley Fire Department responded to a scene in Pickens County on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Yokohama in Easley.

Witnesses said dozens of first responders were on the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

