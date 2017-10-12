Emergency crews searching for overdue hunter in McDowell Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Emergency crews searching for overdue hunter in McDowell Co.

Frank Love Jr. (Source: McDowell Co. Emergency Management) Frank Love Jr. (Source: McDowell Co. Emergency Management)
Emergency crews are searching for an overdue hunter, said McDowell County 911/Emergency Management.

The hunter, identified as Frank Love Jr., is missing out of McDowell County off West Payne Road in the Zion Hill area.

Officials ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 652-4000.

