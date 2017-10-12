Emergency crews searching for overdue hunter in McDowell Co.

Emergency crews are searching for an overdue hunter, said McDowell County 911/Emergency Management.

The hunter, identified as Frank Love Jr., is missing out of McDowell County off West Payne Road in the Zion Hill area.

Officials ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 652-4000.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: California fires: 29 killed; mayor warns Calistoga residents to flee

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.