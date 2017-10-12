Dispatch: Multiple fire departments responding to Cherokee Count - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Multiple fire departments responding to Cherokee County blaze



GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said five fire departments are responding to a fire in Cherokee County.

The call came in at 9:21 p.m. from a neighbor who reported seeing flames and hearing popping noises.

No injuries have been reported at this time, per dispatch.

Dispatchers didn't believe anyone was at home during the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

