Dispatch: Multiple fire departments responding to Cherokee County blaze

Dispatchers said five fire departments are responding to a fire in Cherokee County.

The call came in at 9:21 p.m. from a neighbor who reported seeing flames and hearing popping noises.

No injuries have been reported at this time, per dispatch.

Dispatchers didn't believe anyone was at home during the fire.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

