Sheriff says Greenville County is now a 'High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area'

A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >
The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a person was found shot to death Thursday morning at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
President Donald Trump plans to end the cost-sharing subsidies that have helped some lower-income Americans purchase health insurance on the Obamacare marketplace, the White House announced Thursday.More >
Easley Fire Department responded to a scene in Pickens County on Thursday.More >
The Shelby, NC Police Department is warning the public against ATM and gas pump skimmers. Officer said skimmers are electronic devices used to record account numbers from bank cards.More >
Troopers reported injuries in a crash Thursday afternoon.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a Campobello homeowner has been charged with murder after shooting and killing an Inman woman Wednesday evening.More >
The Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office has identified a group of vandals wanted for spray-painting satanic graffiti on a rural church as active-duty personnel stationed at Shaw Air Force Base.More >
Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said one person dead and another injured after a crash Thursday afternoon.More >
Fall for Greenville kicked off Thursday night.More >
Reazeale's Grocery Puerto Rico Relief drop off. (10/12/17)More >
The NAACP hosted its 100th annual state convention. This is the first year the convention has been hosted in Greenville.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's office has launched an investigation after a person was found shot to death at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
