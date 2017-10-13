Troopers: Driver dies in Oconee Co. wreck, passenger airlifted t - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Driver dies in Oconee Co. wreck, passenger airlifted to hospital

Posted: Updated:
OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal wreck in Oconee County Thursday night.

The collision occurred just before 11 p.m. on Shiloh Road. 

According to troopers, a driver and passenger were traveling south on Shiloh Road when they entered a right hand curve, ran off the left side of the road, and over-corrected into a ditch.

Troopers said the driver was was ejected and died at the scene. 

The passenger was airlifted to Greenville Memorial with injuries.

According to troopers, both occupants were not wearing seat belts.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man found shot to death in Greenville Co. after altercation

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.