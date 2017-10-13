Troopers: Driver dies in Oconee Co. wreck, passenger airlifted to hospital

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a fatal wreck in Oconee County Thursday night.

The collision occurred just before 11 p.m. on Shiloh Road.

According to troopers, a driver and passenger were traveling south on Shiloh Road when they entered a right hand curve, ran off the left side of the road, and over-corrected into a ditch.

Troopers said the driver was was ejected and died at the scene.

The passenger was airlifted to Greenville Memorial with injuries.

According to troopers, both occupants were not wearing seat belts.

