Official: Hillcrest High School football player hospitalized after collapsing during practice

A Hillcrest High School football player was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the football field Thursday during practice, according to the school’s athletic director.

Athletic Director Tommy Bell said officials used a defibrillator to revive the student.

Bell said doctors were running tests but there is no word yet on what caused the student to collapse.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the school district for additional information.

