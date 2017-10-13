Police: Missing Asheville girl located during Tennessee prostitution sting

Asheville police confirmed Friday that an Asheville girl who went missing in August was located by deputies in Tennessee during a prostitution sting.

Asheville police said the teen’s guardians reported her missing on August 11. The girl was later listed as a runaway.

Police said the girl was located Tuesday by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

WBIR reports deputies were conducting a prostitution sting at the time after responding to an online ad. Members of the sheriff’s office vice unit told reporters in Tennessee they had arranged to meet 27-year-old Timothy King of Hickory, NC at a Holiday Inn in Knoxville where King would provide a “two-girl special.”

Deputies said an undercover detective made a deal with King for an hour of sex with two women.

Deputies said they found the missing teen from Asheville in King’s car after he and the two women in the hotel were arrested.

King was charged with two counts of felony trafficking of sexual servitude. The two women were charged with prostitution.

WBIR reports the missing teen was taken to a juvenile detention center to be reunited with her family.

Read the full report from WBIR.

MORE NEWS: New Orleans police officer killed in New Orleans East shootout

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.