Pendleton High to honor coach who suffered heart attack during Friday's football game

A special ceremony will take place at halftime during the Pendleton High School football game Friday night to celebrate Coach Paul Sutherland's recovery after going into cardiac arrest on the sidelines earlier this season, according to a spokesperson for AnMed Health.

Ross Norton with AnMed said the football coach suffered a heart attack after a game in September.

Anderson County District 4 said first responders were able to resuscitate the coach before EMS arrived.

Sutherland is now recovering from bypass surgery.

Norton said that during Friday night’s ceremony, the announcer will take the audience through the steps it takes to save a life, starting with the person in the stands who gave Sutherland CPR, then to the staff member who ran to get the defibrillator, and the process until Sutherland arrived at AnMed’s cardiac intensive care unit.

Sutherland’s wife Michelle, and possible the coach himself, will be in attendance.

