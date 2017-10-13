Deputies: Man charged with assault after attacking bar manager with metal pipe

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said a man was charged with assault after hitting the manager of the bar at Saluda River Yacht Club on Old Easley Highway with a metal pipe.

The incident happened on October 4 around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies said the victim told them Richard Stephen Roberts Jr. asked to speak to him privately outside the bar and then struck him in the hip with a pipe.

The victim said Roberts is the brother of an employee at the car who had been issued a check that bounced.

The victim said he called the employee to the bar to discuss the matter and that Roberts accompanied her.

Roberts fled the scene before deputies arrived. Deputies said he turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center on Thursday. He was booked on a simple assault charge and was released on bond.

