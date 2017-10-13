Assistant football coach at Walhalla High School resigns after rules violation

A volunteer assistant football coach at Walhalla High School has resigned after he reportedly committed a rules violation, according to a spokesperson with the Oconee County School District.

Sharon Sanders with the school district said Principal Steve Garret and head football coach Padgett Johnson found out about the violation, which only occurred one time, and notified the South Carolina High School League.

The volunteer coach resigned so as not to be a distraction.

Sanders said the violation did not involve any illegal activity, immorality, or affect any players’ eligibility.

Further details of the rule violation could not be released because Sanders said it was a personnel matter.

Walhalla faces Seneca Friday night. Sanders said it’s their biggest rivalry match of the season.

