Police catch suspect in burglary at Easley councilman's home in the act at neighboring house

EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Easley police said a man was arrested after breaking into the home of Easley city councilman Wednesday morning.

Chief Tim Tollison said the burglar struck at the home of Councilman Jim Robinson on Augusta Street.

“The suspect tried to get into the front door, but Mrs. Robinson kept him out,” Tollison said. “He went in through a side door, rifled through Mrs. Robinson’s purse and ran away.”
Tollison said arriving officers saw the door to a neighboring home open and entered to see the suspect jump out a window and head to a third home.

Police were able to catch up to the suspect and take him down on the back deck of the third home.

Police identified the suspect as Davorsrick Lay. He was charged with three counts of first degree burglary.

