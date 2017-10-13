Deputies ask for help identifying duo accused of using stolen credit cards

Surveillance of the suspects (Source: GCSO)

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office have asked for ting the public’s assistance identifying two people accused of using two stolen credit cards.

Deputies said the two suspects used the stolen cards on October 8 at the Woodruff Road Walmart.

The suspects left the store in a white Toyota 4-Runner.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Fall for Greenville returns Friday with 250 food offerings, 75 live shows

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.