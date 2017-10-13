Clemson makes changes to student ticketing system for football games

Clemson University has made changes to the football game ticketing system for students wanting to attend home games.

The University sent an e-mail to students stating officials are taking student suggestions on how to improve the system and instituted the following changes for the remainder of the season:

Registration Process

The ‘waterfall’ process of registration will be adjusted, now allowing students to register in their initially assigned slot by class standing (Graduate, Senior, Junior, Sophomore, Freshman), as well as the following slot (i.e. Senior may log on during the senior slot AND the junior slot, juniors may log on during the junior slot AND the sophomore slot, etc.). This will provide an additional opportunity for students desiring to attend games to successfully register. Collegiate Club members may register during the Collegiate Club slot, as well as their class slot and the subsequent class slot.

Ticket Return

Should you register and receive a ticket to game and then have change of plans or availability, there is an opportunity to turn your ticket back to the Ticket Office for re-distribution. To do so, click here. After you log in to your account, you will need to click Manage My Account in the top right corner and follow the Return steps. All returns must be completed by Tuesday of game week at 5 p.m. Those returned tickets will then be available for any student to log in and select beginning Wednesday of game week at 9 a.m.

Wristbands

In order to allow easy exit from/re-entry onto the Hill, all students exiting the Hill during the game will be issued a ‘Hill wristband.’ Simply show the wristband to gain re-entry onto the Hill (as opposed to re-scanning your TigerOne card).

Hill Pathway

In order to allow balanced seating opportunities on the Hill, a pathway will be available near the top of the Hill (on the grass) to allow passage from ‘south’ to ‘north’ within the Hill. While ropes defining the middle section did not allow for pregame circulation within the Hill previously, this will now allow for students arriving early to have the best seats anywhere on the Hill.