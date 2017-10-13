Topgolf considering building Greenville location

Officials announced that Topgolf is looking to build a Greenville location.

"We don’t have a confirmed venue there at this time, but it is on our radar," said Morgan Wallace, a spokesperson for Topgolf. "I hope to have some exciting news to share with you in the future! "

Topgolf currently has 24 locations that bring in about 8 million people each year, the company says.

Golfers visiting Topgolf locations can hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot's accuracy and distance and award points, all which enjoying food, beverages, air-conditioned hitting bays and hundreds of HDTVs, per the company’s website. The company said Topgolf is the only entertainment center of its kind.

Greenville is one of several cities being considered for 9 new Topgolf locations that will be constructed.

Greenville County officials said an official construction site has not been selected. Artist renderings show one possible site on Garlington Road near I-85.

Here is a look at the proposed renderings for the 22 acre site:

