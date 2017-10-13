Section of Roper Mountain Road will close Friday night through Monday

The SC Department of Transportation said a portion of Roper Mountain Road would be closed over the weekend as Gateway Project construction continues.

The section between Garlington Road and Gateway Access Road will be closed to through traffic from Friday at 7 p.m. until Monday October 16 at 7 a.m.



Officials said crews will install two storm drain pipe crossings as part of the 85-385 Gateway Project during that time.

Traffic will be detoured via Gateway Access Road, which was formerly known as Chrome Drive.



Drivers with questions can call the Gateway Project hotline at 1-888-862-4824.

MORE NEWS: Deputies ask for help identifying duo accused of using stolen credit cards

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.