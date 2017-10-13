Major donations made to Tucker Hipps Foundation at 3rd annual memorial golf tournament

The Tucker Hipps estate and the creator of a GoFundMe campaign that collected donations after the Clemson student died in 2014 made donations Friday to the fund established in Hipps’ memory.

The announcement came before the start of the third annual Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament at Clemson University.

The university and the Hipps family recently settled a lawsuit filed after Hipps’ death.

The settlement required the university to pay $250,0000 to Hipps’ estate, create a scholarship in Hipps’ name, dedicate a pew in the Cadden Chapel, and help organize the golf tournament.

A check presentation was held before the golf tournament, presenting the Tucker Hipps Foundation with checks for $250,000 from Hipps’ estate and $7,211.87 from the “Justice for Tucker” GoFundMe.

Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant and State Senator Mike Fair were in attendance and spoke at the event.

MORE:

Clemson, Hipps family release joint statement after lawsuit settlement reached

Mother 'still searching for the truth' on third anniversary of Tucker Hipps' death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.