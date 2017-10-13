Deputies: Body found in grassy area along I-85 in Anderson County

Deputies: Body found in grassy area along I-85 in Anderson Count - FOX Carolina 21

POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County deputies are investigating after a body was found alongside I-85 Friday afternoon.

Detective Nikki Carson, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said the body was found in a grassy area near Exit 39.

Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a deputy coroner was called to the scene to investigate.

The body was found in the brush near the interstate but investigators were heavily focused on a vehicle abandoned on the roadside.

No other details were immediately available.

