Deputies: Walhalla man arrested on 12 charges after child porn investigation

Deputies say a Walhalla man was arrested on 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor-3rd degree. According to deputies, Brian Douglas Feole, 43, was arrested on the charges on Thursday.

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security launched an investigation after learning about Feole's involvement in sharing child pornography.

According to deputies, Feole was in possession of images consistent with child pornography.

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.