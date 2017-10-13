Deputies: Walhalla man arrested on 12 charges after child porn i - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Walhalla man arrested on 12 charges after child porn investigation

Brian Douglas Feole. (Source: Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office).
Deputies say a Walhalla man was arrested on 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor-3rd degree. According to deputies, Brian Douglas Feole, 43, was arrested on the charges on Thursday. 

Deputies said the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security launched an investigation after learning about Feole's involvement in sharing child pornography. 

According to deputies, Feole was in possession of images consistent with child pornography. 

The investigation is ongoing, deputies said. 

