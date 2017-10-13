Deputies: 1 person shot, another in custody after Townville shoo - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: 1 person shot, another in custody after Townville shooting

Posted: Updated:
TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Anderson County deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person in Townville Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened on Turk road just before 12:30 p.m.

Deputies said one person shot another. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.

The victim and suspect knew one another.

No other details were immediately

