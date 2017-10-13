Greenville PD responds after SC Secessionist Party pens complaint to Greenville Mayor on police

Officials with the South Carolina Secessionist Party have a bone to pick with the Greenville Police Department.

They made it known in a letter (and press release) to Mayor Knox H. White on Friday.

The issue at hand?

James Bessenger, Chairman of the South Carolina Secessionist Party, claims that Greenville police have not taken the constitutional rights of Southern Heritage supporters into account and have treated them unfairly, under the leadership of Chief Miller.

Also at the root of the complaint was how police enforce restrictions on the display of flag poles - and specifically in their case, Confederate Battle flags in public areas.

Read the full press release, below:

On Thursday afternoon, officials with the Greenville Police Department returned fire. In a statement, police shared officers' account of what happened during an incident at a Fall for Greenville concert Thursday night.

According to police, when gentlemen began blocking the stage view for other patrons with their Confederate flags, the men became disorderly when approached by officers and asked to leave.

During the concert there were gentlemen that were present with confederate flags. The gentlemen were standing towards the back with the flags and out of the way of everyone else, which was perfectly fine. Later, they decided to move towards the front near the stage and stand in front of other guests, blocking their view because of the flags. After receiving multiple complaints from different individuals about not being able to see because of the flags, they were asked by officers to move from the front back to where they were or to an area where they are not obstructing any view of the show. The gentlemen eventually became disorderly and were asked to leave the event site without a citation or arrest which could have been warranted based on their behavior at the event. They were NOT asked to leave because of their confederate flags. - Johnathan Bragg, Greenville Police Department

