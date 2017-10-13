Warm weekend, ahead of a big cool-down next week

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

A pleasant weekend is ahead with warming temps! We’ll be back in the 80s by Sunday before a strong cold front moves in for Monday.

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies with isolated drizzle and lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with temps warming back to near 80 for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains.

Sunday is looking pretty good, but clouds will increase toward late day. Highs will be well above normal at 82 in the Upstate and 79 in the mountains.

If you are heading to Fall For Greenville the weather looks great pretty much the entire time. The only time you might need a rain jacket would be Friday evening.

A cold front will move in late Sunday night into Monday. That will first bring some scattered showers and clouds, then a cool northwest breeze will usher in some REAL fall air! By Tuesday highs will only get into the 60s and our lows will drop into the 40s by Tuesday night in the mountains AND upstate!

