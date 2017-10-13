District: Dorman HS teacher resigns after accused of inappropriate communication with student

Officials with an Upstate school district released a statement Thursday after learning from law enforcement that a school staff member had been accused of inappropriate behavior.

Spartanburg District 6 shared a response to the news with FOX Carolina:

District Six was recently contacted by law enforcement regarding inappropriate communication between a teacher at Dorman High School and a student in another county. The district immediately spoke with (staff member) regarding those allegations and reminded him of the values and high standards we expect all District Six employees to meet. Facing termination, (staff member) resigned his position effective immediately. While (staff member's) actions were not criminal, they were inappropriate and unacceptable. We encourage any students to come forward if they have any information related to this or any other incident.

The teacher's name has been omitted from the release because school officials said the staff member has not been charged with anything at this time.

