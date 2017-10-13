Deputies: Henderson Co. man arrested after trying to sell someone else's vehicle

Deputies said a Hendersonville man was arrested after trying to sell someone else's car online.

According to deputies, Dustin Michael Carson, 30, was arrested on October 3.

An investigation was launched after the victim said someone was trying to sell his 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle online for $12,000, deputies said. According to deputies, the ad also said the seller would accept partial trades for guns, ATVs, and dirt bikes.

The Henderson County Sheriff's Office said an undercover detective made an arrangement with Carson to look at the vehicle. Deputies said Carson was then arrested and charged with one count of obtaining property under false pretense.

According to the sheriff's office, Carson was released after posting a $24,000 secured bond.

