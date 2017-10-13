GCSO child crime investigators find comfort in weekly visits from therapy dogs

The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
Anderson County coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office was called to investigate after a death was reported along I-85.More >
A Hillcrest High School football player was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the football field Thursday, according to the school’s athletic director.More >
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >
Golfers visiting Topgolf locations can hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot's accuracy and distance and award points, all which enjoying food, beverages, air-conditioned hitting bays and hundreds of HDTVs, per the company’s website.More >
According to troopers, a driver and passenger were traveling south in a Chevrolet 1500 pickup when the truck lost control in a curve, ran off the left side of the road, and rolled over into a ditch.More >
The Pickens County School District said there was never any threat made against Getty’s Middle and Easley High schools for Friday the 13th despite a social media uproar.More >
Asheville police confirmed Friday that an Asheville girl who went missing in August was located by deputies in Tennessee during a prostitution sting.More >
A video has been posted online showing a purported attack of a fan in the stands during Thursday night's Carolina Panthers game against the Philadelphia Eagles.More >
Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a person was found shot to death Thursday morning at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
The 3rd Annual Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Friday.More >
Kids' rides at Fall for Greenville provide fun for the whole family!More >
Fall for Greenville kicked off Thursday night.More >
Reazeale's Grocery Puerto Rico Relief drop off. (10/12/17)More >
The NAACP hosted its 100th annual state convention. This is the first year the convention has been hosted in Greenville.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's office has launched an investigation after a person was found shot to death at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
