GCSO child crime investigators find comfort in weekly visits from therapy dogs

The Greenville County Specialized Investigations Division has been getting a very special weekly visitor for about a month now and the captain in charge says the visits from Upstate therapy dog's are changing his department.

"When that dog comes in here, it's transformative, it begins to change the whole mood of the place... It's not that you are no longer aware of the seriousness of the work that you're doing it's just that you're mood changes. You're not quite as burdened by what you're doing," said Captain James Beaver, GCSO Specialized Investigations Division

The investigators in Captain Beaver's division handle some of the most horrific crimes.

"It's crimes against children and so many of them have children of their own and so they struggle with seeing what people are capable of doing to children," said Beaver.

Sometimes it's those victims who also benefit from a visit.

"While they're here if we have a dog here it makes a big difference for them as well," said Beaver.

Beaver said about a month ago, a member of victim services who actually suggested bringing in a therapy dog once a week.

FOX Carolina stopped by the division on Friday when Finley paid a visit to investigators. His presence instantly lifted the mood in the office.

"It's almost magic in the sense that your mood almost completely changes," said Beaver.

Beaver said it's something he and his division now look forward to each week.

"Often times their investigations take them out of the office I think many of them make a special effort to make sure they're here when that dog comes," said Beaver.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.