District confirms Blue Ridge MS student now recovering from viral meningitis

Officials with Greenville County Schools have confirmed that an Upstate student is now recovering from viral meningitis.

Beth Brotherton with the school district told FOX the case was confirmed at Blue Ridge Middle School. A message went out this afternoon to parents m aking them aware of the symptoms, said Brotherton.

Blue Ridge Middle School is located in Greer.

Brotherton said the case was earlier diagnosed as "enterovirus", but after a followup check it was re-diagnosed as viral meningitis.

She also noted that this diagnosed case of meningitis at the school is the more difficult one to spread.

"Please note that viral meningitis is much less serious than bacterial meningitis, does not spread easily, and is not airborne, so there is no requirement from the Department of Health that schools receive official notification or that they notify their families," said Brotherton in a statement.

Brotherton said the best way to prevent the spread of viral meningitis is through frequent hand washing and by not sharing food or drinks.

"As a precaution, custodial staff will perform a thorough sanitizing and cleaning of the affected classrooms and the common areas in the school," Brotherton explained.

