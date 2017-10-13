Greenville County deputies share video of heroic rescue of father and 2-year-old

Greenville County Sheriff's Office shared video on Facebook Thursday from a heroic rescue earlier this month.

Deputies said in the post that they responded to an area near Piedmont Golf Course Road after getting reports that a vehicle had gone off the road and rolled into a pond.

The post read as follows:

When deputies arrived, they joined a volunteer firefighter with Belmont Fire Department, who had located the vehicle in the pond. The vehicle was sinking rapidly. Deputies and the volunteer fireman acted quickly, and dove into the pond to rescue the child and his adult father who was struggling to keep his child afloat. Thank you to all the brave men and women who serve as our first responders. Check out this heroic act!

Watch as a responding deputy dives into a pond to rescue a 2-year-old and his adult father:

