Pickens employees save coworkers life

While clearing roads during Hurricane Irma in September, a Pickens employee had a heart attack. And though a medical emergency on the job can be a traumatic, and sometimes deadly, experience, FOX Carolina is highlighting how his coworkers stepped in to save their friend's life.

Jimmy Craig, Joey Burdine, Curly Duncan, and Dwayne Petite work for Pickens roads and bridges. They have been working side by side for years now, and they say it's more than a job, it's a brotherhood.

They know when they need each other they'll always have each other's back, but one particular day at work, they found out just how much they would depend on one another.

On September 11, Jimmy Craig and his team of 3 working for Pickens roads and bridges were clearing roads during Hurricane Irma.

"We had just finished cleaning up a road on North Old Mill and started up Highway 11 to get another tree," Craig explained.

That's when things took a scary turn.

"I ran us up off the road in between 2 cedar trees and I went out," explained Craig.

That's when Jimmy Craig suffered a heart attack.

Dwayne Petite, a coworker of Craig, described the moment they realized what was happening

"The expression he had, I'll never forget," said Petite. "It was scary. His tongue was white as snow, and his eyes were gray."

Immediately coworkers Burdine and Petite began CPR on Craig.

"While we were working on him that's all we could think about," said Petite. "Doing everything we could have...and wondering if that was enough".

Curly Duncan was the third coworker on the job that day.

While Burdine and Petite continued with CPR, Duncan prayed.

"I prayed, 'Lord we are doing the best we can do, but we can't do anything, its all in your hands'....and here he is in 4 weeks, prayers were answered," said Duncan.

"Believe it or not, I missed them, and not being around them," said Craig.

He says these 3 men are family.

"They're my closest friends, they're my brothers, they'll never know what they mean to me," said Craig. "There's no doubt in my mind that God put us together in that truck for them to be able to take care of me when they needed to take care of me"

Their job is more than just a job. It's a brotherhood.

"This team clicks real good, we pretty much know each other's next move, what the other one is thinking, its just like a puzzle, it just goes together."

They are there for each other no matter what - Craig and his coworkers are like family. They love like family. They talk like family.

It's tough for Craig to describe what these men mean to him.

"They'll never know what they mean to me," said Craig. "I just don't have the words to tell them thank you, and to tell them what they mean to me. I love them to death."

Everyday, Jimmy says he wakes up and thanks the Lord for another opportunity to live and to praise His name. He says God put his team, EMS personnel, and the doctors right where they needed to be, and that is why he is still here today.

Copyright 2016 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.