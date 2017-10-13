Coroner confirms one dead in Greenville Co. crash

Scene of fatal Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 10/13/17)

The coroner confirmed that at least one person is dead after a Greenville County crash Friday evening.

The call came in at 5:34 p.m.

Troopers said the incident happened at 749 Princeton Hwy near US 76 and Mountain Creek Road.

Injuries were initially reported.

