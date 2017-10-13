Clemson QB Kelly Bryant leaves game after injury

Clemson Quarterback Kelly Bryant has left the game against Syracuse with an injury, and will not return.

We are awaiting official word, but an ESPN reporter quotes Coach Dabo Swinney as saying Bryant, a Wren High School alum, has a concussion after a hard tackle near the end of the first half.

Bryant's start tonight comes after he suffered an ankle injury during last week's match up against Wake Forest.

We'll continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.