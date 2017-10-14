Deputies investigating after gunshot victim located at hospital - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating after gunshot victim located at hospital in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies say a gunshot victim underwent surgery Friday after an incident in Greenville County.

The victim was brought to the hospital at around 10 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, per the sheriff's office. They are currently investigating where the incident took place and have at least one person being questioned at this time.

Deputies say the victim underwent surgery Friday night.

No further details were available.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Greenville Co. Councilman charged with assault after attacking bar manager with metal pipe

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.