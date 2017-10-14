Deputies investigating after gunshot victim located at hospital in Greenville Co.

Deputies say a gunshot victim underwent surgery Friday after an incident in Greenville County.

The victim was brought to the hospital at around 10 p.m. with at least one gunshot wound, per the sheriff's office. They are currently investigating where the incident took place and have at least one person being questioned at this time.

Deputies say the victim underwent surgery Friday night.

No further details were available.

