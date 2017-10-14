Deputies investigating after gunshot victim located at hospital in Greenville Co.

Anderson County coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office was called to investigate after a death was reported along I-85.More >
Anderson County coroner Greg Shore confirmed his office was called to investigate after a death was reported along I-85.More >
The coroner confirmed that at least one person is dead after a Greenville County crash Friday evening.More >
The coroner confirmed that at least one person is dead after a Greenville County crash Friday evening.More >
Golfers visiting Topgolf locations can hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot's accuracy and distance and award points, all which enjoying food, beverages, air-conditioned hitting bays and hundreds of HDTVs, per the company’s website.More >
Golfers visiting Topgolf locations can hit golf balls containing computer microchips that track each shot's accuracy and distance and award points, all which enjoying food, beverages, air-conditioned hitting bays and hundreds of HDTVs, per the company’s website.More >
Once the fires finally passed, Armando Berriz climbed out, shaken but alive. Carmen, his wife of 55 years, didn't make it.More >
Once the fires finally passed, Armando Berriz climbed out, shaken but alive. Carmen, his wife of 55 years, didn't make it.More >
A Hillcrest High School football player was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the football field Thursday, according to the school’s athletic director.More >
A Hillcrest High School football player was taken to the hospital after collapsing on the football field Thursday, according to the school’s athletic director.More >
Clemson Quarterback Kelly Bryant has left the game against Syracuse with an injury, and will not return.More >
Clemson Quarterback Kelly Bryant has left the game against Syracuse with an injury, and will not return.More >
The Pickens County School District said there was never any threat made against Getty’s Middle and Easley High schools for Friday the 13th despite a social media uproar.More >
The Pickens County School District said there was never any threat made against Getty’s Middle and Easley High schools for Friday the 13th despite a social media uproar.More >
Officials with the South Carolina Secessionist Party have a bone to pick with the Greenville Police Department.More >
Officials with the South Carolina Secessionist Party have a bone to pick with the Greenville Police Department.More >
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >
Week 8 of High School Football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
Week 8 of High School Football kicks off in the Upstate.More >
The 3rd Annual Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Friday.More >
The 3rd Annual Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Friday.More >
Kids' rides at Fall for Greenville provide fun for the whole family!More >
Kids' rides at Fall for Greenville provide fun for the whole family!More >
Fall for Greenville kicked off Thursday night.More >
Fall for Greenville is in full swing.More >
Reazeale's Grocery Puerto Rico Relief drop off. (10/12/17)More >
Reazeale's Grocery Puerto Rico Relief drop off. (10/12/17)More >
The NAACP hosted its 100th annual state convention. This is the first year the convention has been hosted in Greenville.More >
The NAACP hosted its 100th annual state convention. This is the first year the convention has been hosted in Greenville.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's office has launched an investigation after a person was found shot to death at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff's office has launched an investigation after a person was found shot to death at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >