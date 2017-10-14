Cptn: Dog killed after house fire in Duncan; home destroyed

Fire crews responded to a house fire in Duncan early Saturday morning.

A home was completely destroyed by fire on Lynwood Drive, fire officials say. The call came in at 3:36 a.m.

One person was in the home at the time of the fire and they were able to get out with no injuries, Captain AJ Pearson of the Duncan Fire Department said.

The home owner's dog did die in the fire, Captain Pearson said.

The Red Cross will be assisting the home owner.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Tyger River and Startex Fire Departments also assisted with the blaze.

