Red Cross assisting multiple victims after fire at apartment complex in Spartanburg

Fire crews are investigating the cause of a fire at an apartment complex in Spartanburg Saturday morning.

Chief Doug Lee of the Spartanburg City Fire Department said the fire occurred at an older apartment complex on Thompson Street. He said one unit was completely damaged. He said the other units sustained smoke damage.

All persons inside the building were able to make it out with no injuries, Chief Lee continued.

The Red Cross is assisting the five total people who lived in the complex.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

