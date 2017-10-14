Dispatch: Deputies searching for subject on foot in Anderson - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies searching for subject on foot in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers say deputies are looking for a subject on foot after a reported chase Saturday morning in Liberty.

Deputies are searching for a subject on Shadow Hills Drive, dispatchers confirm. The initial call came in at 10:01 a.m.

No further details were available.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

