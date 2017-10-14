Fire officials: Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson C - FOX Carolina 21

Fire officials: Crews responding to structure fire in Anderson Co.

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/file) (FOX Carolina/file)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Fire officials say crews are responding to a structure fire on Major Rd. in Anderson County Saturday.

Crews have been on the scene for about 40 minutes, officials said. 

No injuries have been reported in the incident. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more about this developing story. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.